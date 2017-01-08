1/7/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Bossier City, Louisiana

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Bossier City, Louisiana:

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

3. James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins

4. 12-Man Tag Team Match

Heath Slater, Rhyno, Mojo Rawley, Jack Swagger, and The Usos defeated The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, and Breezango

5. Nikki Bella defeated Natalya

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

American Alpha and Apollo Crews defeated Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated John Cena and Baron Corbin

