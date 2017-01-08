1/7/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Montgomery, Alabama

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Montgomery, Alabama:

1. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins

2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Big Cass, Sin Cara, Darren Young, and The Golden Truth defeated Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel, and The Shining Stars

3. The Big Show defeated Bo Dallas

4. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

7. Seth Rollins defeated Rusev

8. WWE United States Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens

