1/7/17 NXT Live Event Results – Ocala, Florida – Tommy End Gets a New Name

Below are the results from last night’s NXT Live Event in Ocala, Florida:

-The show opened with an in-ring interview with Dory Funk Jr., who thanked Matt Bloom and NXT before SANITY’s music hit. Before they could make it to the ring, Wesley Blake slid in to hold them off which gave enough time for Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic to also join in. That led to a six-man tag.

1. Wesley Blake, Tucker Knight, and Otis Dozovic defeated SAnitY

2. Gran Metalik defeated Ariya Daivari

3. Kona Reeves defeated Mustafa Ali

4. Kassius Ohno defeated Angelo Dawkins

5. Asuka and Aliyah defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

6. Aleister Black (formerly known as Tommy End) defeated Elias Samson

7. Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger defeated The Revival

