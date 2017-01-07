WWE Unveils Final List of Competitors for the UK Championship Tournament

– WWE today unveiled the list of competitors who will be participating in the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament. Danny Burch, Trent Seven, H.C. Dyer, Pete Dunne, Wolfgang, Jordan Devlin, Sam Gradwell, Tyler Bate, James Drake, Tucker, Tyson T-Bone, Joseph Conners, Dan Moloney, Roy Johnson, and Mark Andrews are 15 of the 16 competitors who are in the tournament. Another name, Tucker, was part of the list but then was removed for unknown reasons so that leaves one empty spot in the tournament unless he’s added back in. The tournament will take place on January 14 and January 15 at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England and it will air live and exclusively on the WWE Network.





