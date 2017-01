WWE eyeing more Ring of Honor talent

Ring of Honor officials are expecting Kyle O’Reilly and Ray Rowe to leave the company and head to WWE very soon and join NXT. ROH is also expecting Adam Cole to head to WWE in May, however from a legal standpoint he’s not even allowed to negotiate with them until May 1st, 2017.

WWE offered Bobby Fish a deal, however he decided to turn it down to stay with the company.

source: THE SpOTLight





