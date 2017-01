Reason why Alicia Fox is involved in the Dar-Alexander feud

Reason Alicia Fox Is Involved In Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander Feud on 205 LIVE

Bryan Alvarez revealed last week on a radio show on F4WOnline.com that Vince McMahon thinks it’s hilarious when Dar says “Fox” because due to his thick Scottish accent, it sounds like he’s saying “f**ks.” McMahon likes that he can have somebody swear on a PG-rated show and it won’t be censored…#K

source: THE SpOTLight





