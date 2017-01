Kenny Omega contemplates his future

New Japan star Kenny Omega posted the following on twitter:

“I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. There is no plan. My schedule is cleared and I’m weighing all options. I’ve a lot to consider. Thx for the patience/support”

This comes fresh off the heels of his epic match at Wrestle Kingdom 11, and right around the corner from the Royal Rumble.





