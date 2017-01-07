Announcer of the year
2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Announcer of the year
Matt Striker (26%, 215 Votes)
Mauro Ranallo (22%, 180 Votes)
Corey Graves (18%, 148 Votes)
JBL (11%, 93 Votes)
Michael Cole (11%, 90 Votes)
Jim Ross (7%, 61 Votes)
Steve Corino (2%, 15 Votes)
Tom Phillips (1%, 8 Votes)
Kevin Kelly (1%, 7 Votes)
Lenny Leonard (0%, 3 Votes)
Total Voters: 820
Previous winners:
2015 – Mauro Ranallo
2014 – JBL
2013 – Michael Cole
2012 – JBL
2011 – Jim Ross
2010 – Jerry Lawler
2009 – Jim Ross
2008 – Jim Ross
2007 – Jim Ross
2006 – Jim Ross
2005 – Jim Ross
