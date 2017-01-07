1/6/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Columbus, Georgia
Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Columbus, Georgia:
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The New Day
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins
3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax
4. Seth Rollins defeated Rusev
5. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Big Cass, Sin Cara, and The Golden Truth defeated Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel, and The Shining Stars
6. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn
7. WWE United States Championship Match
Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens