1/6/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Columbus, Georgia

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Columbus, Georgia:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The New Day

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

4. Seth Rollins defeated Rusev

5. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Big Cass, Sin Cara, and The Golden Truth defeated Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel, and The Shining Stars

6. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

7. WWE United States Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens

