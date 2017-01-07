1/6/17 NXT Live Event Results – Largo, Florida – Kassius Ohno in Action

Below are the results from tonight’s NXT Live Event in Largo, Florida:

1. Montez Ford defeated Patrick Clark

2. Daria Berenato and Mandy Rose defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah

– Tye Dillinger tried to cut an in-ring promo but was interrupted by Wesley Blake. Blake proceeded to call everyone “garbage,” even individuals in the crowd. He called them garbage over and over. Dillinger then put Blake down with a superkick and left the mic on him gently before leaving to a big pop.

3. Tian Bing defeated Akira Tozawa

4. Steve Cutler defeated Cezar Bononi

5. Oney Lorcan and Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese and Noam Dar

6. Billie Kay defeated Macey Estrella

7. Kassius Ohno defeated Andrade Cien Almas

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and #DIY defeated SAnitY

