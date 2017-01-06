WWE NXT Dark Match Result, Tyson Kidd Changes Twitter Handle, Cathy Kelley

– Cathy Kelley looks at the Twitter talk on Bill Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in this new video from WWE HQ:

– The dark match before last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat Cezar Bononi and Adrian Joude. The finish saw Montez, the former Kenneth Crawford, hit a standing Shooting Star Press.

– Tyson Kidd has changed his Twitter handle to @TJWilson from @KiddWWE. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has been out of action for going on two years with a neck injury. This appears to be a very recent change as Google still has his @KiddWWE account in their cache.

Kidd’s Twitter bio reads like this: “survivor, one of the realest people you’ll ever meet, coffee lover, cat master extraordinaire”

