Triple H Welcomes New Chinese Wrestlers (Photos), Indie Wrestler Works WWE NXT, The Bellas

Jan 6, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– The Bella Twins talk about some of the gifts they received from fans at the recent Wizard World Philadelphia convention in this new video:

– Using the name Jonathan Cruz, indie wrestler Jay Cruz of tag team Los Ben Dejos worked last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings. He wrestled Elias Samson in a match that will air next week. Cruz worked a NXT taping back in September, teaming with “Mr. 450” John Yurnet for a loss to The Authors of Pain.

– As noted, Chinese talents Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa reported to the WWE Performance Center this week to begin working with the company. Triple H tweeted the following from last night’s NXT tapings on their arrivals and posted a photo with WWE’s first Chinese Superstar, Tian Bing (Bin Wang):

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad