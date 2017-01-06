TNA grappler joins the WWE UK Championship Tournament

Jan 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Mark Andrews has been added as a competitor in the 16-man tournament to crown the first WWE United Kingdom champion. The Cardiff, Wales native won the second season of TNA’s British Boot Camp and received a TNA contract, making his debut in January 2015 and wrestling under the name Mandrews. He was last seen on TNA television on the December 1 episode of Impact when he turned heel. The two-day, 16-man elimination tournament will be held live on January 14 and 15 with Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness calling the action on the WWE Network.


