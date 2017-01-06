This Day In Wrestling History – January 6th

1988 – Konnan, performing as El Centurion, makes his professional wrestling debut in the Universal Wrestling Federation.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.0 TV rating) beats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.1 rating).

2000 – WCW Thunder airs it’s final Thursday night episode. Unable to compete with WWF SmackDown (airing on over-the-air television), Thunder (airing on TBS) would move to Wednesdays the following week. In head-to-head ratings SmackDown beat Thunder, in all 21 weeks, since debuting August 26, 1999.

2003 – On WWE RAW, The Alliance (William Regal and Lance Storm) defeat Booker T and Goldust, to win the World Tag Team Championship.

2006 – Juventud Guerrera is released from his WWE contract.

2007 – On OVW TV, Eddie Kraven defeats Seth Skyfire, to win the Ohio Valley Wrestling Television Championship.

2008 – TNA Final Resolution is held at the Impact! Zone in front of 900 fans. Gail Kim retains the Women’s Knockout Championship, after defeating Awesome Kong in a No Disqualification Match. A.J. Styles and Tomko retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship, after defeating Samoa Joe and Kevin Nash. In the main event, Kurt Angle retains the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, after defeating Christian Cage.

2014 – WWE Old School RAW is held in Baltimore. Legends appearing on the show include Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Sgt. Slaughter, the tag team of Too Cool (Rikishi, Scotty 2 Hotty, and Grand Master Sexay), “Mean” Gene Okerlund, and Roddy Piper doing “Piper’s Pit” with The Shield as his guests.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WCW Tag Team & United States Champion Konnan (53 years old); and WWE Hall of Fame 2016 Inductee Jacqueline (53 years old)

Today would’ve been the 65th birthday for former WWF Tag Team Champion Moondog Spot.

SOURCES: PW MANIA, wrestlingdata.com, Gerweck.net Archives

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)