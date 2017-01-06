The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking TNA Changes, Smackdown & More

Tonight live on the Wild Talk Radio Network, the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returns to the airwaves at 10pm ET with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we will be giving you the latest news in both WWE & TNA brought to us by Gerweck.net & TNASylum.net which includes:

*TNA Finally Sold to Anthem

*Jeff Jarrett’s new role in TNA

*Alberto Del Rio Arrested

And More!

We finished “Ask The Rack” with our final question, How would we book Wrestlemania 33. We will give our thoughts on a potential card and what we would like to see on the show of shows.

We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring Nattie saying Nikki will die alone, La Luchadora battles Becky Lynch, A Dolph Ziggler Heel Turn, A New IC Champion & More! We will also have the NXT Rundown featuring the show from down under.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Don’t Forget to vote for The Rack in the Wrestling Radio Awards at www.wrestlingradioawards.com

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack010517.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)