Spoilers: Updated Card for WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio”

It was announced at last night’s WWE NXT tapings that Asuka will defend the NXT Women’s Title in a Fatal 4 Way against Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce at the “Takeover: San Antonio” event on January 28th during Royal Rumble weekend. It was also announced that Eric Young will go up against Tye Dillinger.

Below is the updated Takeover card:

NXT Title Match

Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match

The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

