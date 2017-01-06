Seth Rollins Comments on NJPW Event, The Great Khali Working US Indies, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods plays “Oh…Sir!: The Insult Simulator!” in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali will be returning to the United States for rare appearances this spring. Khali will appear at The Big Event convention on March 4th in Queens and will then wrestle for the SWS promotion that night in New Jersey. Khali has also been booked for Big Time Wrestling events on February 10th in Raleigh, NC and February 11th in Spartanburg, SC. He will be doing open challenges those nights.

– Seth Rollins wasn’t the only WWE star to comment on the big New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 11 event from this week as SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan wrote the following in response to headliner Kenny Omega:

Thank you everyone for your support and for watching #wk11 . It was the greatest stage for me to show my vision for pro-wrestling. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 5, 2017

Congratulations… Such an incredible accomplishment, and a true joy to watch https://t.co/SapEUtG7vQ — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 5, 2017

