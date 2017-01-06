Poll results: 2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Female of the year
2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Female of the year
Sexy Starr (28%, 193 Votes)
Charlotte (22%, 151 Votes)
Sasha Banks (22%, 147 Votes)
Jade (8%, 54 Votes)
Asuka (7%, 51 Votes)
Becky Lynch (5%, 36 Votes)
Bayley (3%, 23 Votes)
Alexa Bliss (3%, 21 Votes)
Kairi Hojo (0%, 3 Votes)
Io Shirai (0%, 1 Votes)
Mayu Iwatani (0%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 681
Previous winners:
2015 – Sasha Banks
2014 – Charlotte
2013 – AJ Lee
2012 – AJ Lee
2011 – Mickie James
2010 – Mickie James
2009 – Maryse
2008 – Sara Del Ray
2007 – Candice Michelle
2006 – Trish Stratus
2005 – Melina
(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)