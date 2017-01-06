New Theme Song for Seth Rollins?, WWE on Zack Ryder Shaving His Beard, Stock

– The band Downstait has released a teaser for what could be a new theme song for Seth Rollins, heard below. The band has done official wrestler theme songs but has also done remixes for their own use. No word yet on if this will be Rollins’ new official WWE theme song.

– WWE stock was down 0.29% on Thursday, closing at $1.53 per share. The high was $18.86 and the low was $18.47.

– WWE posted this photo of a clean-shaven Zack Ryder, who is currently out of action with a knee injury. Ryder told fans on Twitter that he is growing the beard back out.

