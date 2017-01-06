Kyle O’Reilly turns down Ring of Honor deal

Jan 6, 2017

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Kyle O’Reilly is no longer under contract with ROH … and we’re told he turned down a new deal days before Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Sources with direct knowledge tell PWTorch, Kyle’s deal expired a few days ago and he informed ROH that he wouldn’t be re-signing at the moment. Instead, he plans to weigh out his other options for now.

According to PWTorch, Kyle’s tag partner Bobby Fish has inked a new deal with ROH. Jay Lethal and The Young Bucks also recently signed on the dotted line to stay with the company.



