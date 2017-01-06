Handicap Title Match Added to Monday’s WWE RAW

Jan 6, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will defend the WWE United States Title against Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at this Monday’s RAW in New Orleans.

As noted, Monday’s RAW will also feature appearances by The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

