Bubba Ray Dudley on New WWE Talent, Note on Next Week’s WWE NXT, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods’ mother and sister appear in this recent “UpUpDownDown” video. Woods and his sister call on fans to decide who gets the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis systems from their younger years.

– It looks like WWE NXT Superstars Sarah Bridges (Crazy Mary Dobson) and Macey Estrella (pictured above) will make their NXT TV debuts on next Wednesday’s show. They teamed up to face Billie Kay and Peyton Royce at last night’s Full Sail University tapings. Bridges signed with WWE last October after several years of success on the indies. Estrella, who did work a NXT TV battle royal back in October, is a former US Marine Sergeant who signed back in April 2016.

– As noted, WWE announced this week that women’s talents Kimberly Frankele, Dori Prange, MaryKate Duignan Glidewell and Julia Ho have all reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin working with the company. Glidewell most recently used the name Andrea on the indies and previously worked for TNA as Rosie Lottalove. Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on Andrea, who has trained at the Team 3D Wrestling Academy in Florida:

This girl is the epitome of NEVER GIVE UP!!! Congrats @Amazon_Andrea . We are VERY proud and happy for you!! #StrongestTheLongest pic.twitter.com/g2Nr1I7tUP — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 5, 2017

