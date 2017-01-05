WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Brie Bella “Baby Watch” Video, Total Divas

– Brie Bella gives a “Baby Watch” update at 23 weeks in this new video:

– Join us later tonight for WWE NXT spoilers from Full Sail University. These will be the final episodes before “Takeover: San Antonio” during Royal Rumble weekend.

– Below is the synopsis for next week’s Total Divas episode:

“Pain In The Neck: Brie becomes torn when Bryan receives a new job offer; Paige finds out the results of her MRI; Nattie pulls out all the stops to get fired from planning Lana’s wedding; Renee gets stuck as a third wheel.”

