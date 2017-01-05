TNA Still Having Talks with a Former WWE Champion

TNA officials have continued having talks with former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) but as of earlier this week, no deal between the two had been signed.

The talks between Del Rio and the company go back several months following his release from WWE on September 9th.

No word yet on if Alberto will be making his TNA debut this week in Orlando but word is that we should not expect to see any major roster or creative changes at the tapings. The next set of tapings are in March.

Source: PWInsider

