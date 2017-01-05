The Rack Radio Show Extra Total Divas Season 6 Episode 7 Review Podcast

Jan 5, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of E! Network’s Reality Series Total Divas Season 6 Episode 7. Topics on the show included:

*Nikki Bella wants to make Wine
*Nattie struggles becoming a “Bad Guy”
*Eva Marie & Paige Bond
*WWE finds out about Paige’s neck injury

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas Season 6 Episode 7 presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

