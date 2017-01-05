Ryback Releases New Motivational Book (Photos), WWE – FIFA Tournament, WWE Stock

Jan 5, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– The “UpUpDownDown” FIFA 17 tournament continues in this new video with Neville taking on Xavier Woods:

– WWE stock was up 3.73% on Wednesday, closing at $18.92 per share. The high was $19.00 and the low was $18.25.

– Former WWE Superstar Ryback has just released his first motivational book via paperback, Kindle and Amazon. Below is the cover art for “Wake Up! It’s Feeding Time: A Professional Athlete’s Advice on How to Succeed In the Game of Life.”

