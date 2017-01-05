News for Tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling Episode, Extended Time Announced

Jan 5, 2017

TNA has announced that tonight’s sem-live edition of Impact Wrestling from Orlando will feature an extra 10 minutes of TV time.

Announced for tonight’s show is:

* World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards defends against Bobby Lashley, Ethan Carter III or a mystery man

* The Hardys appear on Fact of Life with Eli Drake to make an announcement

