Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantel Reportedly Sign Deals to Return to TNA This Week

Both Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter) will return to work for TNA at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando.

Regarding Jarrett, word is that wife Karen Jarrett will also be with him. We’ve noted how Anthem has had recent talks with Jarrett about moving forward together. With Anthem taking over and Dixie Carter being reduced to a minority equity stakeholder, that opened the door for Jarrett to return. One source told PWInsider that Dixie would never have allowed Jarrett to return. That same source saw Jarrett’s return as proof that Dixie is “done.”

Mantel was one of Jarrett’s supporters years ago when both were employed by the company. Mantel is expected to work TNA creative and speculation is that Jarrett will be working behind-the-scenes as well.

PWInsider adds that this is reportedly not the end of Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling either. GFW continues to try and establish a TV deal in Los Angeles. It was noted that whatever Jarrett is doing with TNA, it will not impede any potential GFW happenings.

