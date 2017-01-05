How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the First Episode of 2017?

Monday’s WWE RAW, the first RAW of 2017 with Bill Goldberg’s return, drew 3.046 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.855 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.042 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.159 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.939 million viewers.

RAW was #8 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and four other ESPN college football programs. RAW was #8 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the same college football programming and Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)