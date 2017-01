WWE continues to stockpile talent. As previously noted, Heidi Lovelace, Kimber Lee, MaryKate Duignan Glidewell (Rosie Lottalove in TNA), and former mixed martial artist Julia Ho recently signed deals with WWE. WWE.com has posted an article confirming all four have reported to the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, FL.





