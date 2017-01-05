Backstage News on The Hardys’ Status with TNA, Does WWE Have Interest?

WWE officials reportedly do have interest in bringing back Matt Hardy or Jeff Hardy, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

TNA has tried to sign the brothers to exclusive deals but it would take a significant money deal for them to sign because of what they’re doing on the indies.

Regarding The Hardys re-signing with TNA, negotiations are said to be in the early stages. According to The Observer, Matt is likely trying to angle for more creative influence to help push his bigger picture.

Matt’s TNA deal reportedly expires on February 27th. Jeff’s deal expires some time next month as well. As noted, the two will appear in a “Fact of Life” segment with Eli Drake to make an announcement on tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode.

