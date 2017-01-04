WWE Royal Rumble Match Update, Dolph Ziggler Turns Heel, Aliyah Debuts, RAW Promo

– As noted, The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels have been announced for next Monday’s RAW from New Orleans. Below is a promo for the show:

– Baron Corbin is the first SmackDown Superstar to enter his name into the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month. He joins Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Braun Strowman and Chris Jericho as confirmed names.

– WWE NXT Superstar Aliyah made her main roster debut on last night’s SmackDown from Jacksonville, FL. She lost to Carmella, who was accompanied to the ring by James Ellsworth. Below is video from the match:

– Dolph Ziggler apparently turned heel on last night’s SmackDown after losing to Baron Corbin. After the match, Kalisto made the save as Corbin went to attack Ziggler with a steel chair. Ziggler thanked Kalisto with a superkick and later attacked Apollo Crews in a backstage segment. Video from both segments can be seen below:

