WWE Hall of Fame Spoiler for This Year’s Class

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, according to PWInsider. No word yet on the headliner for this year’s class but it does not appear to be DDP.

DDP, one of the most-liked names in the business, has had success behind-the-scenes and in the ring but became somewhat of a household name after launching DDP Yoga and going on to help troubled stars WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Page has helped numerous other wrestlers, including Mick Foley and Vader.

The 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

