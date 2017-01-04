Two-Hour Special WWE NXT Episode Tonight, Ric Flair Working Out (Video), Enzo Amore

Jan 4, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video of Darren Young’s nephew Romeo backstage with Enzo Amore at the final RAW of 2016:

– Tonight’s two-hour WWE NXT special will feature the following matches from the December live event in Melbourne, Australia:

* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan and Billie Kay
* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. TM61
* Tye Dillinger and Buddy Murphy vs. Bobby Roode and Elias Samson
* NXT Champion Shinsuke vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair continues to tweet about how he won’t retire. He posted this clip from the gym today:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad