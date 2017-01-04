Two-Hour Special WWE NXT Episode Tonight, Ric Flair Working Out (Video), Enzo Amore

– WWE posted this video of Darren Young’s nephew Romeo backstage with Enzo Amore at the final RAW of 2016:

– Tonight’s two-hour WWE NXT special will feature the following matches from the December live event in Melbourne, Australia:

* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan and Billie Kay

* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. TM61

* Tye Dillinger and Buddy Murphy vs. Bobby Roode and Elias Samson

* NXT Champion Shinsuke vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair continues to tweet about how he won’t retire. He posted this clip from the gym today:

