Tajiri Returns to WWE TV (Video), Naomi Re-Tweets Fan Complaints, Fans on SmackDown

– As seen on the first WWE 205 Live episode of 2017, former WWE United States Champion Tajiri made his return to the main roster. He defeated Sean Maluta. After the match, The Brian Kendrick came out to welcome Tajiri back but received a face full of green mist instead. Below is video from the segment:

– Naomi was re-tweeting fan complaints on her SmackDown absence all night last night. She did indicate that she wasn’t backstage for last night’s show in Jacksonville, FL and was recently recovering from an ankle injury. Naomi’s last SmackDown match came on November 8th, a singles win over Natalya. She also worked the Survivor Series pay-per-view as Team SmackDown lost to Team RAW.

– As seen below, 68% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2400 votes:

