Report: Former TNA world champion’s contract set to expire soon

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that former TNA World Heavyweight champion Drew Galloway’s TNA contract is set to expire in mid-February. The company reportedly offered Galloway a deal worth about $200,000 per year awhile back which he rejected because it was the exclusivity deal where TNA would be in charge of his outside bookings. In recent times, Galloway, 31, has accepted independent bookings domestically and in the United Kingdom.

TNA’s next set of tapings start on Thursday, running through 1/12.





