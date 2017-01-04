Paul Heyman – Madusa Exchange, WWE RAW Stat on Xavier Woods, Jeet Rama Video

– In the video below, WWE NXT Superstar Jeet Rama visits the Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh during his recent trip home to India:

– Xavier Woods singles win over Titus O’Neil on this week’s WWE RAW was Woods’ first main roster singles TV win since the January 7th, 2014 SmackDown tapings. He defeated Fandango that night.

– Paul Heyman had a Twitter exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) this week and pitched an idea that would see her return as his next client. Madusa is the original “Paul Heyman Girl” as she joined his “Dangerous Alliance” in WCW back in the 90s. Here are their tweets:

. @Madusa_rocks Personally, I think it's #Best4Business that you come back for a few appearances and kick a few people's ass for me. — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 3, 2017

Let me cogitate on that for a while… I think I need to call Mr. Bloom😉 https://t.co/DQ5Ja5QGph — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 3, 2017

Hmmm don't tempt me with a good time sir. We need to have a meeting of the minds… time to build an unstoppable stable once again. #wiser https://t.co/ruvC7dwBXH — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 3, 2017

