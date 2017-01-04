Maryse Fined by Daniel Bryan, James Ellsworth – Carmella Update, Fans on 205 Live

– As seen on last night’s WWE Talking Smack, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that he is fining Maryse $5,000 for her backstage slap to Renee Young. On a related note, The Miz appeared on Talking Smack after losing the WWE Intercontinental Title to Dean Ambrose and as seen below, he lost it:

– The James Ellsworth – Carmella relationship progressed on this week’s WWE SmackDown and the two are now being called “Carmellsworth” on social media.

– 62% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2100 votes, seen in this poll:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 44 times, 44 visits today)