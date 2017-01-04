Lesnar receives one year ban from USADA for UFC 200 positive drug test

After receiving a one year ban and a $250,000 fine by the Nevada Athletic Commission last month, former WWE and UFC champion Brock Lesnar was also suspended for a year by USADA, the UFC anti-doping partner. The announcement was made by USADA in a press release. Lesnar, who won his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt, tested positive twice. He failed an out-of-competition drug test on June 28 and then an in-competition test on the day of the fight on July 9. Lesnar was popped for clomiphene, and got the maximum penalty under the UFC policy for that drug. Lesnar was tested seven times in total in the lead-up to his fight and passed the surprise drug tests on five previous occasions. His win against Hunt was overturned into a no contest and now holds a 5-3-1 record with a return to the Octagon unlikely at this point. The ban is retroactive to July 15, 2015, so Lesnar technically can return to the UFC if he wants to after that date.





