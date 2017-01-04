John Cena Teams with American Alpha and More After This Week’s WWE SmackDown (Photos)

Jan 4, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live in Jacksonville, FL saw John Cena and SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha defeat Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Randy Orton in six-man action.

The match started as Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles but that ended in a DQ when Baron Corbin attacked Cena. That brought out Chad Gable and Jason Jordan for the save, then The Wyatt Family. The six-man then kicked off to close the show.

Below are a few photos from the closer:

