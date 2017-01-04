Former WWE Commentator joins UFC Announce Team

Former Smackdown commentator and ESPN anchor Todd Grisham was announced as the newest member of UFC’s announce team. Many speculated that Jim Ross would be the one to replace Goldberg, but apparently that is not the case. This comes fresh off the heels of the departure of longtime UFC announcer Mike Goldberg, who ended his time with the company after UFC 207.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Grisham will be only announcing for fights aired on FS1 for the time being, with his debut set for January 15th on UFC Fight Night.

