Dean Ambrose Sends a Message (Video), Mojo Rawley Wins Dark Match, Neville vs. Rich Swann

– As noted, Dean Ambrose became a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion by defeating The Miz in the main event of this week’s SmackDown. This Fallout video features Ambrose sending a warning – don’t piss him off or he will beat you up and steal your stuff.

– The dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown in Jacksonville, FL saw Mojo Rawley defeat Curt Hawkins.

– Neville vs. Rich Swann is expected for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view after Neville picked up another win this week on 205 Live. Neville defeated TJ Perkins in the main event to move one step closer to getting a shot from Swann, who he already defeated in a non-title match. Below is video from this week’s match with Perkins:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)