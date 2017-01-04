Brian Kendrick Reacts to Tajiri’s Mist (Video), Fans on Maryse, Alexa Bliss – Luchadora

– We still don’t know the identity of La Luchadora coming out of this week’s WWE SmackDown. In the Fallout video below, SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss shields Luchadora from the cameras and says Becky Lynch tried to play a trick on her but she’s always two steps ahead of Becky:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which of Maryse’s slaps on SmackDown was the most disrespectful – Dean Ambrose at the start of the show, Ambrose in the main event or Renee Young backstage. As of this writing, 65% went with the slap to Renee while 26% vote for the second slap to Ambrose, who won the Intercontinental Title from The Miz in the main event.

– As noted, Tajiri returned to WWE TV on this week’s 205 Live with a win over Sean Maluta. He also hit The Brian Kendrick with green mist after the match. In the video below, Kendrick says he doesn’t know if his vision will ever be the same. He doesn’t understand why Tajiri would do this because they go way back. Kendrick says he looked up to and respected Tajiri but now he’s a low-down dirty dog and Kendrick hates his guts.

