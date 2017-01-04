1/4/17 Wrestle Kingdom 11 results from the Tokyo Dome

credit: puroresuspirit.net

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Sengoku Enbu -KIZNA- Presents WRESTLE KINGDOM 11 in Tokyo Dome”, 1/4/2017 [Wed] 17:00 @ Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

26,192 Spectators

(0) Battle Royal ~ New Japan Rumble:

~ Order of elimination : BONE SOLDIER (3:50), Billy Gunn (5:46), Kuniaki Kobayashi (8:59), Manabu Nakanishi (12:00), Jushin Thunder Liger (12:00), Tiger Mask IV (12:49), Yoshitatsu (16:26), Yuji Nagata (19:20), Ryusuke Taguchi (21:02), Hiro Saito (22:24), Scott Norton (22:38), Hiroyoshi Tenzan (23:34)…

◆Winner: Michael Elgin (25:13) with the Elgin Bomb on Cheeseburger.

~ Elgin makes his return to New Japan and wins the Rumble.

(1) TV Anime “Tiger Mask W” Special Match: Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger The Dark

◆Winner: Tiger W (6:34) with a Tiger Driver.

(2) IWGP Junior Tag Championship Match: [48th Champions] Matt & Nick Jackson vs. [Challengers] Rocky Romero & Barreta

◆Winner: Romero (12:57) with a Crucifix Hold

~ Champions fall on their 3rd title defense. Roppongi Vice becomes the 49th champions.

(3) NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Championship Gauntlet Match: [8th Champions] Satoshi Kojima, Ricochet & David Finlay vs. [Challengers] YOSHI-HASHI & Will Ospreay & Jado vs. [Challengers] Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Hangman Page vs. [Challengers] SANADA, EVIL & BUSHI

~ Two teams compete at a time, winning teams moves on against the next team, until only one team remains.

~ Yujiro eliminated Jado (7:30) following the Pimp Juice.

~ SANADA eliminated Yujiro (2:06) with the Skull End.

◆Winner: EVIL (6:30) following the EVIL on Kojima.

~ Champions fall on their 2nd title defense.

~ Los Ingobernables de Japon become the 9th generation champions.

(4) Special Single Match: Juice Robinson vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody

◆Winner: Cody (9:37) following the Cross Rhodes.

(5) ROH World Championship Match: [Champion] Kyle O’Reilly vs. [Challenger] Adam Cole

◆Winner: Cole (10:14) following the Last Shot.

~ Cole reclaims the belt and becomes the first man to hold the ROH title for a 3rd time.

The final event of the “NEW JAPAN CUP 2017” will be held in Niigata on March 20.

“SAKURA GENESIS 2017” will be held on April 9 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan.

“Wrestling Dontaku 2017” will be at the Fukuoka International Center on May 3.

The finals of this years BOSJ will be on June 3 at the Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium in Tokyo.

DOMINION will be held on June 11 for the third years in a row at the Osaka-Jo Hall.

The opening of the G1 CLIMAX was announced to be held in Hokkaido on July 17. With the final stages at Ryogoku on August 11, 12, and 13.

New Japan also announced their return to the USA on July 1 and 2 in Los Angeles. The shows have been dubbed “G1 SPECIAL in USA” as they will prelude the following tour in Japan.

(6) IWGP Tag Championship 3WAY Match: [72nd Champions] “G.O.D.” Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. [Challengers] “G.B.H.” Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. [Challengers] Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

◆Winner: Yano (12:24)

~ Tonga & Loa fall on their 2nd title defense. Yano and Ishii become the 73rd generation champions.

(7) IWGP Junior Championship Match: [75th Champion] KUSHIDA vs. [Challenger] Hiromu Takahashi

◆Winner: Hiromu (16:15) following the TIME BOMB.

~ Champion falls on his 1st title defense. Hiromu becomes the 76th generation champion.

(8) NEVER Openweight Championship Match: [14th Champion] Katsuyori Shibata vs. [Challenger] Hirooki Goto

◆Winner: Goto (16:17) following the GTR.

~ Champion falls on his 1st title defense. Goto becomes the 15th generation champion.

(9) IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: [15th Champion] Tetsuya Naito vs. [Challenger] Hiroshi Tanahashi

◆Winner: Naito (25:25) following the Destino.

~ 2nd successful title defense.

~ Despite his best effort to kickstart his career Tanahashi, now 40 years old, succumbed to Naito who had just as much to lose as his career has yet to reach its climax. The champion prevailed following a solid match and even showed of respect against his bitter rival in the ring.

~ Elgin came forward to challenge Naito during the backstage interview.

(10) IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: [65th Champion] Kazuchika Okada vs. [Challenger] Kenny Omega

◆Winner: Okada (46:45) following the Rainmaker.

~ 2nd successful title defense.





