1/4/17 NXT Coverage

Tonight’s edition of NXT is being broadcast from Melbourne, Australia. We see the NXT opening video and then go into the Margaret Court Arena where Tom Phillips and Corey Graves welcome us to the show. Phillips reminds us of tonight’s main: the final encounter between Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe, this time inside of a steel cage. Graves reminds us that #DIY will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against TM-61 later tonight.

Match #1: The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

