12/16 – 12/19/17 WWE attendance figures

The Raw tour:

12/16 in Rochester, NY, before 4,000 fans

12/17 in Youngstown, OH drew 2,500

Smackdown live:

12/17 in Peterborough, ONT before 2,900 fans

12/18 in Barrie, ONT drew 1,750 fans

12/19 in Hamilton, ONT drew 3,300

source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)