12/15 – 12/17/16 WWE NXT Live Attendance Figures

– 12/15 in Jacksonville, FL, before 250 fans

– 12/15 in Riverside, CA drew a sellout of 1,300 fans

– 12/16 in Citrus Springs, FL, drew 200 fans

– 12/17 in Tampa, FL drew 250 fans

– 12/17 in Las Vegas, NV at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, drew 4,000 fans

source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter





