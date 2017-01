WWE Slam Crate 2017 Unboxing Video (Dream Big)

Here is an unboxing video of WWE’s second Slam Crate, powered by Loot Crate. DREAM BIG is the theme of this month’s box, which celebrates the WWE superstars that inspire us to, well, DREAM BIG.

Items from wrestling’s past do not apply here as WWE’s contemporary product takes center stage with these mystery boxes. Don’t take my word for it. Check out the video and you be the judge.

