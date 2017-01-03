USA Network stays on Charter for now as talks extended

NBCUniversal has extended its talks with Charter Spectrum, averting a blackout of their channels for Charter Spectrum cable subscribers which was supposed to start yesterday. The blackout, which would have effected millions of homes, would have meant that USA Network, which carries all WWE programming, would not be available for those subscribers. WWE embarked on a social media campaign involving its popular Superstars to call Charter and demanding that they want their channels. “Negotiations with Charter Spectrum for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks have been extended,” NBCUniversal said in a statement. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith so that Charter Spectrum customers can continue to receive NBCUniversal’s valuable networks and we hope to be able to reach a deal.”

