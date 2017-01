Coming out of last night’s Monday Night Raw, 7 of the 30 spots for the Royal Rumble Match have been claimed. The current list of participants is:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Chris Jericho

Braun Strowman

The 2017 Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

